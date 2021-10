VILLE PLATTE - Matt Fontenot started the night off with a bang for Sacred Heart. With the previous struggles of playing Catholic-Pointe Coupee fresh on their minds, Fontenot’s punt block served as a kickstart for Sacred Heart’s 36-12 blowout to open District 5-1A play. The punt block may have also served as a palate-cleanser for the sour taste left in Sacred Heart’s mouth provided in previous…