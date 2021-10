VILLE PLATTE- With every loss, Ville Platte head coach Roy Serie knows it will be that much harder to motivate his team. But it shouldn’t be that way, because every week his Ville Platte Bulldogs take one more step in the right direction. Despite its 44-12 homecoming loss to Mamou Friday night, the Bulldogs played its hardest from whistle to whistle in putting up its season-high in points. Those…