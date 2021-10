ELTON - As the sun began to set on the western bank of Bayou Nezpique, football teams from two communities separated by five miles met on the field of battle for the right to take home coveted hardware. One team, the Bearcats of Basile, showed supremacy from the start by scoring a 57-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. When the final buzzer sounded, it was those same Bearcats who went…