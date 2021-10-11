CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Passengers Scramble as Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations, Delays Continue

By Alyssa Goard
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassengers across the country were left scrambling as Southwest Airlines continued to see flights delayed and canceled Sunday. According to flight tracking site Flight Aware.com as of 5 p.m. PST Sunday, more than 1,000 Southwest flights (29% of the airline's schedule) were canceled, and more than 900 Southwest flights (24% of the airline's scheduled) were delayed. The Associated Press notes this is the highest rate of cancellation by far of the major U.S. airlines, with the next highest being Allegiant, which canceled 6% of its flights.

CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
