Passengers Scramble as Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations, Delays Continue

Passengers across the country were left scrambling as Southwest Airlines continued to see flights delayed and canceled Sunday. According to flight tracking site Flight Aware.com as of 5 p.m. PST Sunday, more than 1,000 Southwest flights (29% of the airline's schedule) were canceled, and more than 900 Southwest flights (24% of the airline's scheduled) were delayed. The Associated Press notes this is the highest rate of cancellation by far of the major U.S. airlines, with the next highest being Allegiant, which canceled 6% of its flights.