Waukesha, WI

Waukesha police phone scam warning for residents

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are warning residents of a scam that involves phone calls using a spoofed police department phone number. Officials say the persons on the other end of the line are identifying themself as a member of the Waukesha Police Department. The scammer indicates there are warrants out for your arrest and provides instructions on how to handle them. Officials say this has resulted in significant monetary loss.

