Android 12 / ColorOS 12: Australian OPPO rollout plan revealed
Thankfully it is several years since OPPO’s ColorOS was an iPhone clone that changed the standard Android user interface so much it looked and acted more like an iPhone. Oppo today officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users, continuing along it’s journey to give customers a seamless experience that’s close to stock Android 12. ColorOS 12 introduces an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and aims to boost everyday productivity.ausdroid.net
Comments / 0