Ohio State

Ohio’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best linebackers

By Jordan Carter
scorebooklive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Ty Howard, Villa Angela-St. Joseph. Injury cut half of Howard’s season short last year at Euclid, which finished 5-3. In four games, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Howard had 47 tackles with 4 ½ sacks and two tackles for loss. He doubled as a fullback, and he’s working double duty at VASJ as a middle linebacker and tailback. Howard is a talented athlete who can be dominant on both sides of the ball as a speed-rushing linebacker, hard-hitting strong safety or an elusive running back. At the linebacker position, he is able to shed blocks and get into backfields at the speed of a snap. He had 15 tackles and two sacks Friday against Ursuline.

