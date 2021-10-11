Shopping Rebate, Coin Holding and Prizes, SocialGood App Actively Creates an Inclusive Society

The ideal form of society needs to protect the assets and interests of the majority of people. However, the mobility of assets and capital limitations often leads to economic inequality and the gap between the rich and the poor. Combined with the current dire economic situation, a more equal, inclusive, and better social form becomes needed. This issue is somewhat grandiose, and countless politicians and economists are thinking about it. Let’s narrow our perspective and see how some advanced companies are doing it. This article will focus on SocialGood’s efforts in this regard.