CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Shopping Rebate, Coin Holding and Prizes, SocialGood App Actively Creates an Inclusive Society

coinspeaker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ideal form of society needs to protect the assets and interests of the majority of people. However, the mobility of assets and capital limitations often leads to economic inequality and the gap between the rich and the poor. Combined with the current dire economic situation, a more equal, inclusive, and better social form becomes needed. This issue is somewhat grandiose, and countless politicians and economists are thinking about it. Let’s narrow our perspective and see how some advanced companies are doing it. This article will focus on SocialGood’s efforts in this regard.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

SocialGood offers users 100% crypto cashback

• The Japanese E-Commerce company officially enters the crypto market. • Crypto refunds on SocialGood will be 100 percent. SocialGood, a device app linked to cryptocurrencies, is preparing to move up by halting online retailing. This application is unique in its goal because it gives cryptocurrency earnings to each user who dares to buy with them.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitplaza Shopping App Now Accepts Dogecoin

Bitplaza, Inc. (the “company”), a holding company of a leading global Bitcoin shopping platform, today announced its support of Dogecoin (DOGE) on the Bitplaza iOS and Android apps. Bitplaza customers can spend DOGE on all of the products on the app in all supported regions. The Bitplaza is a giant...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Resolute Software Created a Mobile App with Global Importance

Resolute Software, a boutique digital modernization and software development consultancy firm, helped a global health information organization inform the whole world about health-related news via a new mobile app. Marketing Technology News: cloudHQ Releases a New Way to Collect Emails in Google Docs. “Thanks to Resolute’s work on our new...
CELL PHONES
worth.com

Rebuilding With Purpose to Create Inclusive and Equitable Organizations

The importance of curating a diverse and inclusive workforce is at the height of cultural awareness right now. However, there is still a great deal of work to be done. Worth’s first panel at our recent Women & Worth Summit featured two panelists committed to doing that work. Raeshem Nijhon, founder of Culture House, and Andrea Hoffman, founder and CEO of Culture Shift Labs took to the stage to discuss how to continue to raise awareness and implement realistic strategies to help organizations thrive.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Economic Inequality#Smartphone#Coin Holding And Prizes#Sg
coinspeaker.com

Ojamu Launches on Uniswap after Successful IDO Launch

Ojamu is excited to announce the listing of its native OJA token on the Uniswap platform, after selling out its IDO in minutes in the first ever triple-IDO on the PAID/IGNITION Global, Asia and India platforms. The Uniswap listing marks an essential milestone for the MarTech platform which leverages Ai (Artificial Intelligence), NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), and Blockchain technology, enabling Brands to reach their digital marketing goals.
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

PARSIQ Expands Its Reach in Crypto and Traditional Finance through over 50 Strategic Partnerships in 2021

Place/Date: Tallinn, Estonia - October 11th, 2021 at 2:00 pm UTC. Cryptocurrency platform PARSIQ has secured over four dozen strategic partnerships throughout 2021. Through the PARSIQ suite of tools, users can connect blockchain activity to various ecosystems or off-chain devices and applications. Additionally, the tools allow for monitoring DeFi applications and setting up customized event triggers or real-time automation.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Crypto-Fintech Laboratory and BTC.com Enter Strategic Partnership to Jointly Explore and Develop Cutting-edge Financial Technologies

The Crypto-Fintech Laboratory of HKUST Big Data Institute (BDI) and BTC.com announced a strategic collaboration to leverage the complementary advantages of its research and academic strengths as well as solid industry experience to work together to explore cutting-edge financial technologies. This collaboration covers multiple areas including provision of industry data,...
TECHNOLOGY
marketingdive.com

Macy's updates app, launches live shopping

Joining other retailers in enhancing their digital presence, Macy's is updating its mobile app with a new design and navigation, the retailer announced on Wednesday. The new app will be available for iOS and Android devices on Oct. 15. The app allows shoppers to curate their personal style, browse Macy's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Amazon
coinspeaker.com

Constellation Network Acquires Multimillion-Dollar SaaS Startup, Dor, to Scale Blockchain Technology to More Than 2,000 Retailers

Place/Date: San Francisco - October 12th, 2021 at 7:14 pm UTC. Constellation, a distributed infrastructure that connects big data and the blockchain, today announced it has acquired Dor, a startup that helps retail brands grow their business by empowering them to improve customer outcomes through its data analytics solution that enables them to better understand store foot traffic.
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Indonesian Unicorn Xendit Co-founder Inspires Many Women to Join FinTech Industry

As a female-led fintech startup that received its unicorn status in September, Xendit has come a long way. Tessa Wijaya, who is the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Xendit, is a fierce Indonesian woman in the massively male-dominated fintech industry. Calling herself “a unicorn among unicorns among unicorns”, the...
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Babylons Marketplace Announces First Marketplace INO with POCO NFTs Game

Place/Date: Istanbul, Turkey - October 10th, 2021 at 2:33 pm UTC. Babylons, the pioneering blockchain aggregator and one of the largest NFT marketplace on BSC, announced their first official marketplace “Initial NFT Offering” (INO) on Wednesday in collaboration with Poco, the highly-anticipated cross-chain NFTs based Play-to-Earn game on both Polygon and BSC.
ECONOMY
coinspeaker.com

Crypto Social Network Yup Raises $3.5M from Distributed Global and Dapper Labs

Yup, the web3 social platform that rewards curators, has announced a $3.5 million funding round led by Distributed Global, an early investor in crypto unicorns Dapper Labs, Audius and Solana. The funding will be used to further develop a new web3-native social media experience and empower curators across the web.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Wanchain Launches First Crosschain Bridge with Link to Polkadot, Brings EVM Smart Contracts to DOT

Place/Date: London, United Kingdom - October 12th, 2021 at 3:00 pm UTC. Developers on Ethereum, Wanchain, Avalanche, Moonriver and more can integrate DOT into their applications using Wanchain’s decentralized blockchain interoperability solution. Wanchain, the world’s premier decentralized blockchain interoperability solution, is pleased to announce the integration of Wanchain’s decentralised, non-custodial...
U.K.
coinspeaker.com

iExec Launches Oracle Factory Allowing Anyone to Create Custom Oracles in Minutes

IExec, a decentralized marketplace for computing assets, has announced the launch of the iExec Oracle Factory, a developer interface allowing anyone to create their own oracles, from scratch, in minutes, without any blockchain knowledge and directly from their browser. In order for decentralized applications to solve real world problems, they...
SOFTWARE
coinspeaker.com

ShoeFy Announces $3.65 Million Raise to Add DeFi Utility to NFTs

ShoeFy, a decentralized project that has combined nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and fungible tokens (FTs) on one platform to add new utility layers to NFTs, has announced a $3.65 million round of fundraising. Investors include DuckDao, MoonWhale, ExNetwork, AU21, Basics Capital, Dutch Crypto Investors and. . Despite a heavily oversubscribed private...
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Nodle Grants Berty Foundation $1 Million in Nodle Cash to Advance Its Privacy Communication Protocol

San Francisco-based decentralized wireless network, Nodle grants Berty Foundation, a privacy communication protocol, $1 million in Nodle Cash in a bid to boost the development of its messaging Bluetooth peer-to-peer capabilities. The grant will be used in the development and advancement of Berty’s platform that enhances users’ privacy while chatting and sending messages across its network.
ELECTRONICS
coinspeaker.com

Akt.io Introduces AKTIO Coin ICO in Ireland and Accelerates Fundraising Development to Revolutionize the Financial Ecosystem

Akt.io, the European fintech start-up created by Automata Group, has launched a public Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in Ireland for early investors in their AKTIO coin. The ICO is an innovative fundraising method that uses blockchain technology to issue digital assets. Eligible investors receive a 12.5% bonus on coin purchases and an opportunity to access exclusive akt.io app membership benefits.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

How to create an environmentally-friendly coin, explained

Why is everyone talking about the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies?. When Elon Musk reversed his plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for Tesla cars in March of this year, it made the world stand up and take notice of the environmental impact of the blockchain industry as a whole. The mining process used by Bitcoin and others requires great energy supplies as it needs powerful machines to run at full tilt in order to process transactions.
ENVIRONMENT
coinspeaker.com

Cardano Based Project Ravendex Releases Their DEX Demo, Kickstarts Private Token Sale to Early Adopters

Ravendex has announced the release of its first decentralized exchange with a proposed private sale date fixed for October 5, 2021. You can view the platform’s demo here. According to the Ravendex team, the $RAVE token is built on the Cardano Network and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens. Holding the token offers you the opportunity to interact with the Cardano network, endorse or give liquidity to Cardano projects, and can also be used for staking.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

NFT Gaming Pioneer Vulcan Forged Launches First-Ever DEX for Gaming Tokens

Blockchain gaming platform, Vulcan Forged, is announcing the launch of the first-ever decentralized exchange (DEX) purpose-built for gaming tokens, VulcanDEX. The DEX will allow users of the gaming platform to trade any gaming token without the need to register. Players will then be able to use their newly acquired tokens in their respective game.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy