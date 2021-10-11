CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OOCL bellwether numbers point to ocean carriers reporting huge Q3 profits

By Mike Wackett
theloadstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird-quarter operational data from OOCL is the first hard evidence of huge profits made by ocean carriers during the period, which could oblige those that are stock market-listed to again upgrade their full-year outlook. The Cosco subsidiary’s revenue soared 125% on Q2 20, to $4.3bn, despite a 7.2% decrease in...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Alcoa's stock set for strong open after earnings beat, dividend initiation and new $500 million buyback program

Shares of Alcoa shot up 5.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the aluminum company reported third-quarter record net profit and sales that beat expectations, said it was initiating a cash dividend and set a new $500 million stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday revenue growth was driven by higher aluminum and alumina prices, and higher premiums for value-add products. The new quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents a share will be payable Nov. 19 to shareholders of record on Oct. 29. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $48.60, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.82%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. And the new stock buyback program represents 5.5% of Alcoa's market capitalization as of Thursday's close. The stock, which is on track to open just shy of the Sept. 15 three-year closing high of $51.68, has more than doubled (up 110.9%) year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.2%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Prologis Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Doubles, FFO Beats Estimate

Prologis (PLD) - Get Prologis, Inc. Report shares rose Friday after the world’s largest industrial REIT reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and lifted guidance. The San Francisco real estate investment trust's profit more than doubled to $722 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents...
STOCKS
theloadstar.com

Rates rising and space still tight for shippers frustrated by skipped port calls

Container spot rates from Asia to the US have re-gained traction after China’s Golden Week holiday, while rates to Europe appear to have plateaued and could ease over the coming weeks. Both tradelanes are still experiencing acute capacity issues, with a high percentage of tonnage idled, awaiting berths at chronically...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt's stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the trucking company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as growth in all business segments helped offset rising wage and truck purchase transportation costs and lack of network fluidity. Net income rose to $199.8 million, or $1.88 a share, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earning per share was $1.78. Revenue grew 27.2% to $3.14 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.02 billion. Operating expenses increased 25.0% to $2.87 billion, with wages and benefits costs growing 19.8% and rents and purchased transportation rising 28.5%. The stock has climbed 28.2% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 19.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oocl#North Europe#Cosco#Xsi#Oocl Carryings#Teu
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theloadstar.com

More shippers will reshuffle supply chains and charter ocean capacity direct

Following e-commerce giant Amazon’s move to send boxes on the deck of Norwegian multipurpose operator G2 Ocean’s bulk-carrier, the line’s MD, Scott Krantzcke, said he expected this trend to continue “well into 2022”. While the deal, for geared vessel Star Lygra to carry Amazon containers from Dachan Bay to Houston,...
INDUSTRY
Action News Jax

UnitedHealth boosts outlook, again, after big Q3 numbers

MINNETONKA, Minn. — (AP) — UnitedHealth's Optum division continues to outperform and after putting up better-than-expected numbers for the third quarter, the nation's largest health insurer raised its outlook for 2021 for the third time. UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
phocuswire.com

Delta turns Q3 profit, has mostly optimistic outlook

Delta Air Lines expects that capacity for the last three months of the year will be approximately 80% of the 2019 level, a jump from the third quarter, when the carrier flew 71% of 2019 capacity. However, Delta doesn't expect to substantially rebuild its European capacity until next spring and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Providence Business News

BofA posts nearly $8B Q3 profit

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.7 billion. The earnings represent a 57.6% increase over the $4.9 billion profit the bank reported in the third-quarter of 2020, driven in part by the release of $624 million from its credit loss provisions due to “asset quality improvements,” the North Carolina-based company stated. By comparison, the bank had socked away $1.4 billion in credit loss provisions a year ago in anticipation of bad loans during the pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Times Daily

Delta posts $1.2 billion Q3 profit, touts holiday bookings

Delta Air Lines posted a $1.2 billion profit for the third quarter on Wednesday, helped by the latest installment of federal pandemic aid for the airline industry, but warned that rising fuel prices will lead to a “modest” loss in the fourth quarter. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
DELTA, AL
Fortune

JPMorgan shares slide in face of 24% jump in Q3 profits

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. JPMorgan Chase kicked off Wall Street earnings season with a top-level bang. The nation's biggest bank saw its quarterly profits jump in the third quarter by 24% to $11.7 billion, or $3.74 per share, from the $9.4 billion, or $2.92 per share, that was reported a year ago—potentially providing a glimpse of what's to come from other major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in the next few days.
STOCKS
investing.com

Delta Air Weaker As it Warns of Q4 Loss After Q3 Profit

Investing.com – Delta Air Lines stock (NYSE:DAL) slumped 5.4% Wednesday as the airline’s warning of a fourth-quarter loss was too much to take for traders even as it managed to report its first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian blamed record high crude...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Delta reports first adjusted profit since before the pandemic, but fuel price rise could pressure profitability; stock falls

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. dropped 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier reported its first adjusted profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, and which was double what was expected, but said the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure its ability to remain profitable in the fourth quarter. Net income was $1.21 billion, or $1.89 a share, compared with $1.50 billion, or $2.31 a share, in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.3 billion benefit related to government payroll support, adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating...
MARKETS
Housing Wire

JPMorgan Chase reports jump in mortgage profits in Q3

JPMorgan Chase originated $46.1 billion worth of mortgages from July to September, up 5% from the previous quarter and up 43% year-over-year, the bank announced on Wednesday. Jeremy Barnum, chief financial officer at Chase, said during the company’s third quarter earnings call that the increase reflects “record purchase volume and share gains in the refi market.”
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Delta Air Lines Scores Q3 Profit, Warns On Jet Fuel Costs

Delta Air Lines reported a profitable third quarter on the gradual recovery in air travel on Wednesday, but said rising fuel prices could dent earnings in the current quarter. "While demand continues to improve, the recent rise in fuel price will pressure our ability to remain profitable for the December quarter," said Chief Executive Ed Bastian.
INDUSTRY

