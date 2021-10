Nike has announced its plans to terminate relationships with some of its retailers in Israel as of next year.The sportswear giant said the measures, which will see it cease working with some partners in Israel, will come into effect on 31 May 2022.In a letter sent to some store owners in Israel on Sunday, Nike said: “Following a comprehensive review performed by the company and considering the changing marketplace, it has been decided that the continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company’s policy and goals.“We strongly encourage you to already start...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO