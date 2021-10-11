DHL shifts focus from M&A to invest record profits in aviation and network
DHL Express will invest its record profits in organically growing its global footprint, rather than making more acquisitions. The Deutsche Post DHL group is now forecasting ebit of more than €7bn ($1.73bn) in full-year 2021, and John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, told The Loadstar that while the global forwarding division had signed a €1.5bn deal to acquire JF Hillebrand Group in August, it was “not looking at more acquisitions”.theloadstar.com
