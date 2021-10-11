DHL shifts focus from M&A to invest record profits in aviation and network

Impact Africa Network is launching the From Here ventures, a $25 million venture capital fund that will put a local spin on investing in Africa's startups. Africa has become a hotspot for venture capital as Y Combinator has flooded the region with capital and Google announced plans to invest in the region. Africa trails US venture funding by a wide margin. For instance, an AfricArena report estimates that VCs invested $3.9 million per day in African startups in 2020 compared to $428 million a day in US startups. AfricArena is projecting venture funding in Africa to top $2 billion in 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO