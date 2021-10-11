CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

DHL shifts focus from M&A to invest record profits in aviation and network

By Mike King
theloadstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHL Express will invest its record profits in organically growing its global footprint, rather than making more acquisitions. The Deutsche Post DHL group is now forecasting ebit of more than €7bn ($1.73bn) in full-year 2021, and John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, told The Loadstar that while the global forwarding division had signed a €1.5bn deal to acquire JF Hillebrand Group in August, it was “not looking at more acquisitions”.

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theloadstar.com

Maersk signs three-year global reefer logistics deal with Danish Crown

AP Moller-Maersk has signed a three-year, global end-to-end logistics agreement with giant meat and food producer Danish Crown. The agreement covers all Danish Crown’s business units, delivering ocean services, inland and cold chain logistics, and will also include access to the digital supply chain platform, Tradelens, which is underpinned by blockchain technology.
AGRICULTURE
theloadstar.com

Soaring ship values delay Korea’s multi-billion-dollar support package

The plan by South Korea’s state-backed ship finance institution, Korea Ocean Business Corporation, to provide funding to local liner and feeder operators through ship sales and leaseback is being delayed due to the current upcycle in the market. In July, to alleviate the burden of rising vessel prices, KOBC said...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Rates rising and space still tight for shippers frustrated by skipped port calls

Container spot rates from Asia to the US have re-gained traction after China’s Golden Week holiday, while rates to Europe appear to have plateaued and could ease over the coming weeks. Both tradelanes are still experiencing acute capacity issues, with a high percentage of tonnage idled, awaiting berths at chronically...
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

More shippers will reshuffle supply chains and charter ocean capacity direct

Following e-commerce giant Amazon’s move to send boxes on the deck of Norwegian multipurpose operator G2 Ocean’s bulk-carrier, the line’s MD, Scott Krantzcke, said he expected this trend to continue “well into 2022”. While the deal, for geared vessel Star Lygra to carry Amazon containers from Dachan Bay to Houston,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Dhl Express#Europe#Infrastructure#The Deutsche Post Dhl#Loadstar#Jf Hillebrand Group#Asian
theloadstar.com

Nippon Express high-speed ferries will cut through Shanghai cargo bottlenecks

To circumvent the disruption in container shipping and air cargo flights from Shanghai, Japanese 3PL Nippon Express will use high-speed ferries to transport goods to Osaka and Kobe. Targeting customers with less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo, the twice-weekly Kansai Special Rapid Service begins on Saturday using Japan-China International Ferry’s two ro-ro vessels,...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Zim tests North European markets with new transatlantic service

Zim-operated containerships will return to North Europe next month, after an absence of more than five years. The Israeli carrier is launching a monthly North Europe to US east coast service, starting with the sailing from Antwerp on 1 November of the 4,250 teu Seaspan Dalian, according to Alphaliner. The...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
theloadstar.com

Freightos launches air freight index to challenge the TAC

Freightos has launched a free-to-use airfreight index in a direct challenge to the incumbent, TAC Index. Based on transactional air cargo prices, it provides visibility into “hundreds of airport pairs” and will be published each Sunday, showing the prior week’s anonymised data. Freightos has seen a year-on-year rise in bookings...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Additional role for Dirk Goovaerts, as global cargo chair, at Swissport

Swissport International is consolidating responsibility for the development of its cargo business with the appointment of Dirk Goovaerts (above) to the new position of global cargo chair. Mr Goovaerts will add the role to his existing job as head of the Middle East & Africa region, which he began on...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Logistics investment pours in as operators eye intra-Asia's e-commerce boom

South-east Asia’s e-commerce boom remains an “untapped” opportunity for intra-Asia trade, as investments pour into improving cumbersome cross-border logistics. According to Facebook and Bain & Company’s annual e-commerce report, South-east Asia’s digital retail market grew by a massive 85% last year, with 70 million more consumers shopping online since the pandemic began.
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

Dutch group CSG invests in booming UK customs support market

Amid major bottlenecks in the UK’s post-Brexit border regime, Netherlands-headquartered Customs Support Group (CSG) has acquired customs broker UK Customs Solutions (UKCS). Based in Felixstowe, Nottingham, Glasgow and Dover, UKCS and its 150 staff expands CSG’s UK strength to 210 and its customer base by around 1,000. “We are very...
BUSINESS
theloadstar.com

Air Canada grows transit flows as it prepares for arrival of freighter conversions

As the peak season kicks in, freighters cannot arrive fast enough into fleets, but quite a few operators will have to fly through part of the busiest time without these eagerly awaited assets. Air Canada (AC) and Cargojet, Canada’s largest all-cargo carrier, are both awaiting converted B767-300ER cargo planes, and...
WORLD
theloadstar.com

Air cargo rates skyrocket again as forwarders scramble for capacity

The mad dash to avoid container shipping delays has seen some airfreight rates climb by ten times in a single week. Yesterday, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics told customers: “The already tense situation in the airfreight market has worsened dramatically in recent days. “An imbalance between supply and demand is emerging, with...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Ocean carriers under pressure target long-term contracts in febrile market

Time and tides wait for no-one and, so it seems, after the flood comes the ebb tide. Shipping lines seeking renewal of contracts with customers are looking to lock shippers into long-term deals while the fevered market continues to rage. However, some shippers are questioning the logic, as 2021 comes...
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Heathrow urges UK government to focus on sustainable aviation fuel

Heathrow airport has called on the UK government to scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) in the UK to cut emissions. This comes ahead of the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow from October 31, and after IATA’s announcement of a global commitment to net zero aviation by 2050.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Impact Africa Network launches From Here, a $25 million VC fund focused on Africa startups

Impact Africa Network is launching the From Here ventures, a $25 million venture capital fund that will put a local spin on investing in Africa's startups. Africa has become a hotspot for venture capital as Y Combinator has flooded the region with capital and Google announced plans to invest in the region. Africa trails US venture funding by a wide margin. For instance, an AfricArena report estimates that VCs invested $3.9 million per day in African startups in 2020 compared to $428 million a day in US startups. AfricArena is projecting venture funding in Africa to top $2 billion in 2021.
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Interview: Dnata Travel has ‘shifted focus from size to profitability’

Incoming UK and Europe chief executive Ailsa Pollard talks to Lucy Huxley ahead of speaking at Abta’s Travel Convention. Ailsa Pollard says she will approach her new challenge as chief executive of dnata Travel UK with “humility and ambition” and is keen to do this in line with the group’s overall guiding principle.
LIFESTYLE
theloadstar.com

Welcome back, air cargo people – IATA's 'different' WCS 21 event in Dublin

Events are back. Nearly. This week’s World Cargo Symposium in Dublin – a recent change of venue from Istanbul – is the first major international air cargo event since the pandemic and was, well, different from normal. And in many ways, better. But in some ways worse. Ireland still has...
WORLD
theloadstar.com

Amazon blinks as transport costs surge and pushes use of collection points

Amazon appears to be rowing back. The firm that has been the most potent and aggressive driver of ever-faster residential deliveries is trying to induce consumers out of their homes to collect their online purchases from a drop-off point nearby. Last week, the e-commerce behemoth launched a campaign offering online...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy