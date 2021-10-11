Barge operators claim Rotterdam to blame as delays on waterways increase
Congestion across Rotterdam’s inland waterways continues to worsen, amid claims that the situation “deteriorating” by the day, due to the port’s management. With Contargo again reporting escalating wait times on the Dutch waterway, now at 124 hours, following a brief dip from 163 hours to 121 hours, sources said the input from port operator Hutchison Port Holdings was compounding problems for Northern Europe’s inland navigation.theloadstar.com
