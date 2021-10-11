Barge operators claim Rotterdam to blame as delays on waterways increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether it’s groceries, cars or clothes, products are getting backed up in ports on the coast because there are no truck drivers to pick them up and take them to their destination, threatening a crisis going into the holiday season. “I think it’s really important to understand that virtually every good that you use in your daily life depends on a truck driver,” said Louis Campion, president and CEO of Maryland Motor Truck Association. The American Trucking Association said there was a shortage of about 60,000 truck drivers before the pandemic. Now, they’re projecting a need for about 105,000...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO