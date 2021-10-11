CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

WORTH THE DRIVE: Immerse yourself in Van Gogh in these 3 cities

By Meredith Moss, , Staff Writer
Dayton Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keep picturing an earless and penniless Vincent Van Gogh, wandering incredulously through one of the dozens of immersive art exhibits that now bear his name. I keep wondering how the Dutch painter would feel, surrounded by huge images of his landscapes, his still lifes, his portraits. Could he ever have dreamed that his original work — more than 2,000 pieces of art — would someday be priceless or that 100 years after his death there’d be Starry Night coffee mugs, sunflower socks, umbrellas sprinkled with almond blossoms and Christmas ornaments in the form of adorable little Vincents?

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Van Gogh Painting Seized By Nazis Reappears In Public To Go Up For Sale

A well-traveled Vincent van Gogh watercolor will greet the public for the first time in over a century ahead of an auction at Christie’s London. After the historic viewing from October 17 to 21, marking the first time since 1905 that the painting is being exhibited, Meules de Blé or Wheatstacks (1888) will go under the hammer at an estimated selling price of US$20 to US$30 million.
VISUAL ART
1808Delaware

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Coming To Delaware County

Lighthouse Immersive has announced the long-awaited location for their upcoming exhibition. Set to open on October 28, the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will find a home at POLARIS, located at 940 Polaris Parkway in North Columbus, OH. POLARIS, which is situated in the heart of the city’s shopping and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
orlandostylemagazine.com

Van Gogh Exhibit Orlando

At Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Orlando, coming to Orlando October 7th, you will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Southern

Watch now: Beyond Van Gogh in St. Louis

Visitors take in the multimedia at "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" which opened Friday, Oct. 1 in a large tent-like structure the St. Louis Galleria. See more photos here and read more about the show here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCVB

Boston Van Gogh exhibit is on, despite confusing email to ticketholders

BOSTON — An art exhibit that had some difficulty finding a venue in Boston is opening Wednesday to the public. “We have the ability to tell a story and show many, many more works of art than a museum. But I don't think we're at all replacing museums,” said Mario Iacampo, producer, creative director and artistic director of "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”
BOSTON, MA
The Daily Collegian

What was really the secret behind Van Gogh's success?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Before developing his famed “drip technique,” abstract artist Jackson Pollock dabbled in drawing, print making and surrealist paintings of humans, animals and nature. According to a new study involving researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology, this period of exploration followed by...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cezanne
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s ‘Original Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit is amazing, a must-see

In my lifetime, I’ve had the good fortune to have visited the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and of course our very own Cleveland Museum of Art. Each of these museums offers a different experience for art lovers throughout the world. However, I’ve never experienced a more unique or enjoyable exhibit than the one showing here called “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” at the Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland (”Cleveland Museum of Art showcases Van Gogh creations,” Sept. 24). It is an awe-inspiring exhibition of select Van Gogh paintings projected onto 500,000 cubic feet of “canvas” walls set to music and movement with over 90 million pixels of animation.
CLEVELAND, OH
CultureMap Austin

Immerse yourself in these 9 Austin exhibitions for an artful October

With the first hint of chill — and pumpkin spice — in the air, thoughts turn to coordinating sweaters and boots, but also seeking out new art and exhibit experiences for the season. There are new spaces to explore and exciting delights on view, including a Dalí, vibrant Denise Prince digital photo prints, quirky quilts, a Kahlo, and a courageous show of 15 combat artists. Embrace the brisk air and bountiful opportunities this October in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
saltlakemagazine.com

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Moves Salt Lake Audiences

Beyond Van Gogh defies the definition of a typical museum exhibit. While not directly interactive, it is immersive and captivating. After traveling the country for months, the exhibit has arrived in Salt Lake City this week at Atmosphere Studios. Don’t let the warehouse-like exterior and unassuming lobby deter you—the Beyond...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Art Museum#Art World#Dutch#Western#Explorelet
wchstv.com

New interactive Van Gogh exhibit comes to town

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Clay Center is adding a new exhibit to its lineup. Visitors will get a look inside the mind of Vincent Van Gogh at the new Van Gogh For All exhibit. Morgan Robinson, vice president of marketing and sales at the Clay Center, said the exhibit...
CHARLESTON, WV
DFW Community News

The Road to Van Gogh

Dr. Nicole R. Myers, Interim Chief Curator and The Barbara Thomas Lemmon Senior Curator of European Art, spent almost a decade working tirelessly on bringing Van Gogh and the Olive Groves to life. Read about her perspective on making the magic of the exhibition happen in this Q&A excerpt from our DMA member magazine, Artifacts.
VISUAL ART
fox35orlando.com

'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit announces Orlando venue, new opening date

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A traveling exhibit that uses large digital projectors and animation almost featuring the works of Vincent van Gogh to life is coming to the Orange County Convention Center. Lighthouse Immersive on Monday announced that the "Immersive Van Gogh" Exhibit has announced the venue for its Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
reviewjournal.com

Van Gogh II opens on the Strip, and it’s built to last

Wilder-Fury III isn’t the only slugfest in Las Vegas this weekend. The big bout in the arts world is Van Gogh vs. Van Gogh: The Brush-Off. “Immersive Van Gogh” has opened at the Shops at Crystals, a grand venue in the previously unoccupied space on retail center’s top level. This is an artistically moving experience, featuring the works of the tormented Dutch artist who committed suicide at 37. The images are drawn from such famous works as “Sunflowers,” “Irises,” “The Potato Eaters,” “Starry Night,” and “The Bedroom.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
Biz Times

Wisconsin Center once again extends run of ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit

The popular ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit will once again extend its run at the Wisconsin Center, through Sunday, Jan. 9, the Wisconsin Center District announced Thursday. Since opening to the public on July 9, the immersive art experience has drawn nearly 150,000 people to downtown Milwaukee’s convention center. The exhibit was originally scheduled to run through mid-September, but WCD announced in August that its run would be extended through Oct. 31. At the time, more than 100,000 tickets had been sold.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Beyond Van Gogh Expands Through January 9

Whether you’re an artist, history buff or just a casual observer of the arts, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” at the Wisconsin Center has been dazzling audiences since the exhibit opened this past July. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Center District announced that the projection-based experience would extend its run in Milwaukee, with a new closing date of Sunday, January 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Herald

Van Gogh hot air ballon to visit Pingree Grove

Local fans of Vincent Van Gogh will literally be able to look up to him via a visiting hot-air balloon. Weather permitting, Goebbert's Farm in Pingree Grove is set to welcome the painterly portrait head of the late 19th century Dutch artist in balloon form via a tethered flight on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Goebbert's Farm, located off the Route 47 exit at I-90, was chosen because it features a vast sunflower field -- a favorite subject of many Van Gogh paintings.
PINGREE GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy