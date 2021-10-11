CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Armed Clinton man charged with assault of Knox County deputies

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after an altercation with Knox County Sheriff’s deputies when they responded to a report of a man walking around with a gun.

Gatlinburg Trail closed due to bear activity

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Franklin Eugene Brown was accused of walking around with a gun on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. in the Cedar Bluff area. When responding deputies made contact with him, a short pursuit, then a physical fight ensued.

Another suspect, Justin Jenkins was also arrested. The arrest report also states Brown was armed with a pistol in his waistband, which he reportedly tried to reach for during the fight.

K9 shooting prompts push for 'Joker's Law' from East TN representative

The report also states Brown began swinging at deputies with a closed fist when they tried to detain him after the on-foot pursuit. The deputies had to wrestle Brown to the ground and found the firearm, a pistol along with several 9mm bullets on him. Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police officers with a gun, resisting arrest, fleeing and possession of a handgun during commission of a felony.

Brown also had an active failure to appear (FTA) arrest warrant out of Anderson County . Jenkins was also taken into custody for his FTA.

WATE

Johnson City man wanted for assault after Tennessee football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The University of Tennessee Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for a man who reportedly attacked a freshman after a Tennessee football game. Mark Alexander Bowman of Johnson City is wanted on charges of two counts of assault, one count of pedestrian crossing at a location...
WATE

Teen accused in death of Nashville musician sentenced to 25 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers accused in connection with the 2019 murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets accepted a plea deal in a Davidson County courtroom Tuesday. Diamond Lewis, 17, was scheduled to go on trial Oct. 25 for first-degree premeditated murder until she accepted a plea deal for...
NASHVILLE, TN
