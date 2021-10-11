Kyrie Irving Ripped By Raja Bell Over Vaccine Hesitancy

Kyrie Irving is refusing to get the vaccine against COVID-19 and as a result, he could miss up to 45 games this season. Irving doesn't seem to care all that much about this as his own head coach has already submitted to the idea that the point guard won't be available this year. The opinions on the matter have been quite strong, and it is easy to see why when you consider how Irving is going to lose out on almost half of his salary for the upcoming season.