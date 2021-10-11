CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evehy_0cNfoCwd00

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.

Clint and Ron Howard grew up in Hollywood and both entered the business at an early age. Their father, Rance Howard, was a filmmaker and actor. At the same time, their mother, Jean Speagle Howard, was an actress. The Howards led their boys to the spotlight. Then, they followed their own paths. Ron followed in his father’s footsteps and became a filmmaker. Clint, on the other hand, stayed in front of the camera for the bulk of his career.

Recently, Clint Howard spoke to The AV Club ahead of the release of his and Ron Howard’s joint memoir. That book, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, hits shelves tomorrow. Howard’s interview gives a taste of what we can expect from the book.

Clint Howard Started Young

Clint Howard celebrated his 62nd birthday in April and can legitimately say he has sixty years in the entertainment business. As a result, he doesn’t remember his first role. Not long after his 2nd birthday, Clint played Little Leon in an episode of The Andy Griffith Show. When asked about it he said, “I don’t remember. What I remember are the conversations and the talks with Mom and Dad about all this, but I do not remember when I started in the entertainment business.”

It’s hard to understand holding a career so long that you don’t remember your first days. However, Clint Howard looks back at it with some humor. “I really start having memories in show business at about the age of five,” he told the publication. “So, like I tell people, I’ve been paying attention for about 55 years and have actually been in the business for 60.”

The AV Club asked Clint Howard how it felt looking back at his earliest television appearance. He told them, “Well, boy, I was a cute kid.” In fact, that’s how he landed the role. Howard told The AV Club that he and his mother were regularly on the set of The Andy Griffith Show. Their mother wanted to be there to watch Ron work and didn’t want to hire a babysitter. One day, a director saw Clint and decided that he was too cute to not be on the show. So, they put him in a scene. The rest, as they say, is history.

Comments / 46

Frozen Krunch
4d ago

this guy always gave me the creeps, still does. he fit all of the characters he has portrayed in movies perfectly.

Reply(2)
14
Related
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Search: Florida Governor Says It’s ‘Disappointing’ That Fugitive Hasn’t Been Caught

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said it was “disappointing” that officials had not caught Gabby Petito boyfriend and person-of-interest Brian Laundrie. The governor said he hopes Laundrie “is apprehended and brought to justice” if officials find him guilty of a crime. According to the National and Florida Crime Information Center, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Delivers Inspirational Message After Finishing Incredible Run

For most Jeopardy! contestants, appearing on the show is a check off the old bucket list, and with some luck, a nice little chunk of change. After all, there’s no telling what the next day’s clues might hold. So winning consistently on the game show requires a nearly supernatural ability to recall information, and that’s assuming a contestant learned the information in the first place. For all of that Ph.D.-level info rattling around in Matt Amodio’s brain, he was still defeated after 38 consecutive wins.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Clint Howard Reveals ‘Only Negative’ About His ‘Gentle Ben’ Co-Star, Bruno

As one of Hollywood’s greatest OG members, Clint Howard has built massive success over a career that has spanned decades. His career and resume are so lengthy, in fact, that he doesn’t even remember his first appearance on “The Andy Griffith Show.” It turns out, Hollywood actually runs through his genes. He joined his brother Ron in the acting business early on, following in their filmmaker/actor father’s and actress mother’s footsteps.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Rance Howard
Person
Clint Howard
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Happened to Andy Taylor’s Baby?

When “The Andy Griffith Show” crew got back together for a TV reunion movie, one important character was missing. Andy’s baby. Yes, Outsiders, Sheriff Andy Taylor had a baby. An article from MeTV reminds fans of the famed CBS sitcom where Samuel Taylor, child of Andy and Helen Taylor, appears in the show “Andy’s Baby.” Actress Aneta Coursaut played schoolteacher Helen Crump, who eventually married the sheriff of Mayberry.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Av Club
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard’s Parents Refused to Let Show Make a Line of ‘Opie’ Clothes

Ron Howard’s parents wanted him to be a normal kid. So when he was starring as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, they said no to some lucrative endorsement deals. Rance and Jean Howard wanted to make sure their oldest son went to all his classes. They wanted him to play Little League baseball. But they said no to a deal of putting their son’s name on a line of Opie clothes from The Andy Griffith Show.
CELEBRITIES
The Lebanon Reporter

'Andy Griffith Show' nostalgia stirs newly released movie

The 1963 Ford Galaxy looked pristine, a down-to-the-last-detail replica of Sheriff Andy Taylor’s squad car on the “Andy Griffith Show.”. A fan of the 1960s TV classic series drove it to the annual Mayberry Days festival last month in Mount Airy, North Carolina, hometown of the show’s late star, Andy Griffith. When the fan asked Joel Alvarado to autograph the car’s dashboard, Alvarado felt like he would be vandalizing the shiny vehicle.
DANVILLE, IN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

248K+
Followers
25K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy