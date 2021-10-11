Things to know about WACO Season 2

WACO is an American miniseries created by Paramount Pictures. The WACO represents the story of the American one of the most misunderstood stories of all time. WACO’s first episode aired on 24th January 2018, via Paramount Picture Networks. WACO is a story based on thrilling Deadlock between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, firearms, and explosives (ATF) in WACO at the branch of Davidians, in Texas.