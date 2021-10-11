Black Ink Crew Chicago's Ryan Henry On Whether He's Repaired His Friendship With Anthony Lindsey - Exclusive
As a reality TV star, Ryan Henry often finds himself thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. While the "Black Ink Crew Chicago" star, tattooist, and 9Mag tattoo studio owner has been able to share his many successes with viewers, some of the lower points of his life have also been aired for all to see. More recently, that includes his very public falling out with close friend Anthony Lindsey.www.nickiswift.com
