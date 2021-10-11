Replay: Packers' Allen Lazard, Jordan Love on Clubhouse Live

The Green Bay Packers head a few states over to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in NFL Week 5. The 3-1 Green Bay Packers have regained their rightful throne as kings of the NFC North after a shaky start to the season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for eight touchdowns through the last three games and looks to be back to his true form. Unfortunately his play hasn’t quite elevated the entire offense to their typical elite level and Green Bay’s offense is at the No. 25 spot for average yards per game. Rodgers will need to go off on the Bengals painfully mediocre secondary to boost those numbers and keep pushing the Packers up the ranks.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO