Replay: Packers' Allen Lazard, Jordan Love on Clubhouse Live

The Green Bay Packers on Sunday night squeaked past the San Francisco 49ers on a Mason Crosby game-winning field goal, one made possible only by a team-wide effort. It seemed like everyone on the Packers did their part on Sunday, as head coach Matt LaFleur noted in Monday’s press conference: Aaron Rodgers orchestrated the game-winning drive, fill-ins on the offensive line — like offensive tackle Yosh Nijman — held their ground, running backs did a great job blocking and even wide receiver Allen Lazard offered his help at other positions.
