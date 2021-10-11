CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyer/Hansen named 2021 SHS Homecoming King and Queen

Cover picture for the articleFriday Night Homecoming festivities started off with the introduction of the 2021 Homecoming Court and the presentation of this year's King and Queen prior to the introduction of the players. The Homecoming Court queen candidates included Jenna Anderson, Suttyn Barnhart, Taylan Hansen, Daisy Snow, Trudi Speldrich; the king candidates included Logan Boyer, Jerome Entz, Aden Graves, Ryan McGinnis and Grady Nelson.

