If you have unused medications that you no longer need, you have multiple options for safely disposing of them. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23 and the Saline County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Salina Regional Health Center for a drive-through drop-off location. Persons wishing to get rid of unneeded prescription drugs can drop them off in the circle drive at the main entrance of Salina Regional Health Center, 400 S. Santa Fe Avenue, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 23.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO