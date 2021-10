Police are looking for someone named David who is believed to have stolen a pickup from behind a building in north Salina Monday. Leroy Schmidt, 83, of Salina, reported that sometime between 1-7 p.m. Monday, someone stole his white 2000 extended cab Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from behind a building he owns in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup, valued at $6,000 had a Kansas license plate of 788HGV.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO