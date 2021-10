Darlene Romine Gabbard Watson, 74, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday October 8, 2021 at Franciscan Health Hospital. Born May 2, 1947 in Columbus, Darlene was the daughter of Warren L. and Dora Stephens Romine. She married Stephen Gabbard on July 2, 1966 and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2009. She then married Philip E. Watson August 27, 2011 and he preceded her in death November 13, 2017.