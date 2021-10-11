CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

Wilmath Lucille Childers

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmath Lucille Ridner Childers 93 of Franklin, Indiana Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born December 2, 1927, in Drum, Kentucky to the late Jennings “Genius” Brian & Okel Elizabeth Hargis Ridner. Lucille used her green thumb in gardening the family’s extensive garden at home, growing, and canning various vegetables. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Lucille was a 25-year member of Calvary Baptist Church.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

 

