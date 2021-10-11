Wilmath Lucille Childers

Wilmath Lucille Ridner Childers 93 of Franklin, Indiana Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born December 2, 1927, in Drum, Kentucky to the late Jennings “Genius” Brian & Okel Elizabeth Hargis Ridner. Lucille used her green thumb in gardening the family’s extensive garden at home, growing, and canning various vegetables. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Lucille was a 25-year member of Calvary Baptist Church.