University of Minnesota’s Institute on the Environment as Site of Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that the University of Minnesota’s Institute on the Environment was chosen by the Department of the Interior as the site of the Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center (CASC). CASCs serve as hubs for scientific researchers to work with fish and wildlife specialists to protect the community’s resources in the face of climate change.www.myalbertlea.com
