University of Minnesota’s Institute on the Environment as Site of Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center

As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s.But another part of his legacy has received renewed attention amid the nation's reckoning with racial justice: his role in shaping the nation’s hardline policies toward Native Americans as a former head of the U.S. office of Indian Affairs and author of “The Indian Question,” a treatise that justified forcibly removing tribes from their lands and confining them to remote reservations.MIT is now grappling with calls from Native American students and others to strip Walker's name...

COLLEGES ・ 23 HOURS AGO