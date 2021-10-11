Jeremy Vuolo’s New Photo Of Jinger Has Fans Thinking She Got A Job

More photos of Jeremiah Duggar and his rumored girlfriend Hannah Wissmann have recently surfaced. Though the Duggar family is still waiting to announce the couple’s courtship, fans and critics are convinced that the pair is together. There have been many photos of the rumored couple together recently, and fans agree that they look like they are more than just friends. Plus, Jeremiah listed his newly purchased plane for sale, leaving fans and critics asking if he might be saving up for a house or engagement ring for his rumored girlfriend.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO