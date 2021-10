The pound vs dollar rate remained choppy on Wednesday morning as it continued to meander its way between the 1.35 and 1.36 levels, before embarking on a move higher. Providing it with upward momentum was gross domestic product (GDP) data showing the British economy grew slightly in August below consensus. Having digested the numbers, investors concluded that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t be deterred from hiking interest rates this year. The BoE, which is contending with a rise in inflation, is expected to be the first major central bank to raise rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO