The International Games Summit on Mental Health is doing good work in the games industry by getting people to acknowledge mental health challenges. Now in its third year, the online event will take place on October 6 and October 7. TIGS will be an intimate gathering of people who are address mental health across game industries and among the people who make games. I have watched the events online for the past couple of years and the event has had some heart-wrenching and deep sessions, touching on topics ranging from suicide to the difficulty of admitting that you need help. The latter subject has been blown wide open during the pandemic, as so many of us have acknowledged mental health issues now.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO