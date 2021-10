Nintendo showed us around Sinnoh's new look and so far so good. A lot can be said about everyone’s personal preferences about different Pokemon generations, but regardless of any sort of ranking, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl hold a special place in my video game-playing heart. Debuting in 2007, my purchase of Pokemon Pearl on DS was the first time I was there at launch for a mainline Pokemon game since the originals. Of course, the timing could have been better for my scholastic career. They came out in April in North America and I bought it the week it came out as I was just about to embark on final exams for my college semester. I do not have a strong memory of whatever paper I wrote or exam I didn’t study hard enough, but I get a lot of warm and fuzzy feelings thinking about my Pokemon journey with my Chimchar during that spring and summer.

