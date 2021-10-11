Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book Amid Britney Conservatorship Case

As Britney Spears is slowly freeing herself from the conservatorship shackles she’s been locked in for nearly 13 years, the pop icon is finding her voice and speaking out. “I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in… and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end… and it never did!!!,” the “Toxic” songstress began a lengthy statement via Instagram on Friday, October 15.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO