Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book Amid Britney Conservatorship Case

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lynn Spears has something to get off her chest -- but prefers that we read about it ... and the timing seems to be anything but coincidental as it relates to her sister. The one-time Nickelodeon child star -- and famous sibling to one Britney Spears -- just announced she's got a new book that's about to hit shelves ... which she calls "Things I Should Have Said." Hmmm, interesting title ... go on.

Comments / 1

