This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these that I present and deliver I aim to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found at out GitHub, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO