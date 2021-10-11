CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 killed, 5 teens among 39 wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three people are dead and 39 others — including five teens — have been wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening. One man was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by early Sunday in Wicker Park. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. A 30-year-old an and four women in their 20s were stabilized at hospitals.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

Chicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 9 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

Ten people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago Wednesday. The fatal attack occurred around 4:20 p.m. in Austin on the West Side. A 20-year-old man was standing in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street when someone in a passing car fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and driven to West Suburban Medical Center where he died, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago Sun-Times

3 men critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

Three people were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side. The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said. An 18-year-old man was struck in the chest and arm and taken to the University of...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

HOLD: Chicago police officers keep retiring at such a rapid pace a pension official calls it ‘a calamity’

Chicago police officers continue to retire at a scorching pace — with nearly twice as many calling it quits so far this year as did in all of 2018. More than 660 officers have retired in 2021, said Michael Lappe, a trustee for the Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago. And nearly 60 more are planning to retire later this month, he said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Tinley Park police search for suspects connected to Posen shooting, Indiana double-homicide

Police were searching for suspects in a shooting in Posen and a double-homicide in Hammond, Ind. after they crashed their car in Tinley Park Thursday night. Officers from Tinley Park, Posen and the Illinois State Police were pursuing a car about 10 p.m. Thursday when the car crashed at railroad tracks at Ridgeland and Oak Forest avenues and the suspects fled in different directions, Tinley Park police said.
INDIANA STATE
#Chicago Police#Mount Sinai Hospital#Drive By Shooting#Stroger Hospital#Chicago Lawn
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Chicago Sun-Times

New witness testimony led to charges in 7-year-old Serenity Broughton’s murder: Sources

New witness testimony led to this week’s murder and attempted murder charges against a west suburban man who was previously arrested and charged in connection with Serenity Broughton’s fatal shooting but then released, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times Thursday. When Aireon Luster was initially arrested for allegedly killing 7-year-old Serenity’s...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: Oct. 14, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. This...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Timuel Black brought his scholarship out of the ivory tower and inspired generations

Dr. Timuel Dixon Black Jr. was an historian who lived history. My friend died in his Chicago home last week, at 102. Tim was part of the Great Migration, a baby when his sharecropper parents moved to Chicago from Birmingham, Alabama. They settled in Bronzeville. “The Black Belt” was the only place they could live. They escaped the Jim Crow South but landed in an equally segregated system, one that persists today.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

This week in history: Comedian Dick Gregory attempts to confront Mayor Daley on school segregation

As published in the Chicago Daily News and the Chicago Sun-Times:. Comedian Dick Gregory never shied away from making a joke about racism. His brand of comedy in the 1960s involved making people laugh and (hopefully) squirm in their seats. When he wasn’t doing a bit, Gregory — born Oct. 12, 1932 — hit the front lines of the civil rights movement, participating in boycotts, sit-ins and protests all over Chicago and the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

