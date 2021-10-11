3 killed, 5 teens among 39 wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend

Three people are dead and 39 others — including five teens — have been wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening. One man was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by early Sunday in Wicker Park. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. A 30-year-old an and four women in their 20s were stabilized at hospitals.