Keith Urban Announces ‘The Speed Of Now’ UK, European Tour Dates For 2022

Ludovico Einaudi, the most-streamed classical artist of all time, has announced he will release Underwater, his first new solo piano album in 20 years, on 21 January 2022 and a UK tour in March 2022. Einaudi has wanted to write a solo piano album for several years but needed the right environment to be able to fully commit to the project. Lockdown gave him this rare opportunity. He embraced the isolation from his normal busy schedule and wrote 12 new solo piano tracks showcasing his distinctive musical style, which is recognised throughout the world, for his new album Underwater. The first single, ‘Luminous’, was released today.

