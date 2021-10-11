Keith Urban Announces ‘The Speed Of Now’ UK, European Tour Dates For 2022

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban is all set to bring his ‘The Speed Of Now Tour’ to the UK and Europe next spring. In the UK, the Australian country star will head to Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Edinburgh and London, where he’ll play the Eventim Apollo, in May. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 15. Following his UK dates, Urban then heads to Europe for six epic shows across Germany and The Netherlands.

