Macomb Mall hosting job fair open house with positions at over 20 stores available

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) -- Macomb Mall is prepping for the holiday season!

The Roseville shopping center on Gratiot Avenue is hosting a job fair open house on Tuesday, October 12, from 11 a.m. - 7p.m.

Macomb Mall spokesperson Alyssa Aubin tells WWJ that more than 20 employers are hiring with a variety of jobs available offering career advancement.

“There’s seasonal work coming up if they’re looking for part-time, but we also have full-time and so many positions for growth,” Aubin says. “You really learn in this industry that there’s a lot more in retail than you think…and you can always keep moving up.”

Special signs in shop windows will feature scannable QR codes that take candidates to a page where every job available with the store will be listed.

Available positions include management, supervisory, customer service experts, loss prevention professionals, crafters and framers, food service workers and bakers, jewelers, sales associates, housekeeping and security officers.

For full details, visit shopmacombmall.com/events.