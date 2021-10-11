The wife of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small won the college football weekend with this epic celebration

Editor's Note: This story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college-football coach of all time, leading teams to seven national championships, including his most recent in January for the University of Alabama. He describes himself as a golf fanatic, and during the offseason you can find him working on his 11.2 Handicap Index at the Coral Creek Club in Placida, Fla., or his other retreat, the Waterfall Club in Lake Burton, Ga. Saban and Golf Digest Teaching Professional David Leadbetter recently became acquainted and have become friends thanks to their passion for the pursuit of athletic excellence (not to mention the Hall of Fame instructor might get Saban’s handicap into single digits more regularly). “If his game is a small fraction as good as his coaching ability, he’ll have no problem,” Leadbetter says. We listened in as the two legends in their respective sports sat down for a chat about golf, football, life, and most importantly, what it takes to be an effective teacher.

