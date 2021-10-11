CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The wife of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small won the college football weekend with this epic celebration

By Christopher Powers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.

Cayman
4d ago

🇺🇸🇺🇸Gooo A&M! Always pull for the other team when they play Alabama. This was one of several great games last weekend!!!!

RarityStation51
4d ago

She was so cute and she wasn't about to wait to get to hug her husband while sitting in the stands..... Go TexasA&M

Mitchell Thomas
3d ago

As a diehard Alabama fan, congratulations to A& M on a good game. They wanted it more and won.

