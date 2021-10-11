CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Drew Brees has valid criticism of Saints offense after it played 'a little sloppy' vs. Washington

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyv8g_0cNfjxsn00

This probably won’t surprise anyone, but a lack of efficiency from the New Orleans Saints offense has Drew Brees frowning. The future Hall of Fame quarterback shared his take on the state of the Saints after Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.

“It was a little sloppy,” Brees said on NBC Sports’ “Football Night in America” preview show. He continued: “I don’t see just the rhythm and tempo in the passing game that just complements the run game. You (do) get some of these splash plays. And then you get some of these well-timed, well-designed third-down plays, a quick snap before Washington’s ready.”

Brees did praise the focus on getting Alvin Kamara involved as a runner and receiver, and for some creative play designs and calls by Sean Payton. He also commended Jameis Winston for taking advantage of a misaligned Washington defensive back to connect with Deonte Harris on a long touchdown pass.

There are highlight-worthy moments. There are plays that he finds encouraging. But it’s the routine — or lack of routine — plays that give Brees pause.

He finished: “Just the first and second downs, just moving the ball, I haven’t really seen that here these last few weeks.”

It’s a valid criticism. The Saints offense has been averaging 5.27 yards on first downs and 4.78 yards on second downs. Last season they averaged 6.19 yards on first downs and 5.41 yards on second downs. Here are their first-down conversion rates in 2021, with the 2020 numbers in parentheses:

  1. First down: 16.9% (25.2%)
  2. Second down: 35.1% (35.5%)

So Brees is right — the team isn’t playing as well on early downs as it has in the past. The good news is they should see a big uptick in performance once they get four starters back: offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead, as well as wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith. They’ll have the bye week to rest up and self-scout so they can hit the ground running in Week 7. Hopefully we’ll all see a more complete picture of the Winston-led offense.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Added To Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Just a few days ago, the New Orleans Saints cruised to an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Saints defense stepped up in a big way, giving rookie quarterback Mac Jones the first three interceptions of his career. With the impressive defensive showing, the Saints earned a 28-13 win.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Key Players Set to Return After Bye

The Saints carried a winning record into their bye week despite the absence of a long list of talent. This team will now be back near full strength by Halloween, and poised to send a wave of terror through the rest of the league
NFL
FanSided

New Orleans Saints should make this blockbuster trade

The New Orleans Saints passing game has definitely been lacking these past few weeks. This is due in large part to the team missing star wide receiver, Michael Thomas. It’s raised the question are the Saints too dependent on Michael Thomas. Most fans would agree that the answer is yes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Look: Incredibly Crushing Hit On Saints QB Taysom Hill

With Jameis Winston serving as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback, Taysom Hill has been playing wide receiver in today’s game against the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, that role has opened him up to some big hits – including a pretty dirty one today. On a deep passing play, Taysom...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary gives Saints 20-13 halftime lead

Jameis Winston‘s roller coaster first half ended on a high, with the Saints taking a 20-13 lead into the break. The quarterback threw an interception on the Saints’ first drive. Then he threw a 72-yard touchdown to give New Orleans a 7-3 lead. Winston was strip-sacked late in the first...
NFL
FanSided

Saints: Taysom Hill ties a Drew Brees record

We never thought the names “Taysom Hill” and “Drew Brees” would be in the same sentence, but both New Orleans Saints players have been recognized for the same achievement. After recording two rushing scores in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, Hill has officially tied Drew Brees for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Nbc Sports
NBC Washington

Washington Loses to the Saints Thanks to Undisciplined Play on Both Sides

Washington loses to Saints thanks to undisciplined play on both sides originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A disciplined squad could've taken out the Saints on Sunday at FedEx Field, but the Washington Football Team failed to display that quality on either side of the ball and instead dropped what was a supremely winnable game at home.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Hail Mary Saints: Winston has 4 TDs, Saints beat Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- — After Jameis Winston connected with Marquez Callaway on a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the first half, Sean Payton recalled a similar play in his first season as New Orleans Saints coach. Fifteen years ago, his team's Hail Mary in Atlanta overshadowed a...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Washington 2021 NFL Week 5

After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. It is the 28th contest all-time between the two clubs,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy