Drew Brees has valid criticism of Saints offense after it played 'a little sloppy' vs. Washington

This probably won’t surprise anyone, but a lack of efficiency from the New Orleans Saints offense has Drew Brees frowning. The future Hall of Fame quarterback shared his take on the state of the Saints after Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.

“It was a little sloppy,” Brees said on NBC Sports’ “Football Night in America” preview show. He continued: “I don’t see just the rhythm and tempo in the passing game that just complements the run game. You (do) get some of these splash plays. And then you get some of these well-timed, well-designed third-down plays, a quick snap before Washington’s ready.”

Brees did praise the focus on getting Alvin Kamara involved as a runner and receiver, and for some creative play designs and calls by Sean Payton. He also commended Jameis Winston for taking advantage of a misaligned Washington defensive back to connect with Deonte Harris on a long touchdown pass.

There are highlight-worthy moments. There are plays that he finds encouraging. But it’s the routine — or lack of routine — plays that give Brees pause.

He finished: “Just the first and second downs, just moving the ball, I haven’t really seen that here these last few weeks.”

It’s a valid criticism. The Saints offense has been averaging 5.27 yards on first downs and 4.78 yards on second downs. Last season they averaged 6.19 yards on first downs and 5.41 yards on second downs. Here are their first-down conversion rates in 2021, with the 2020 numbers in parentheses:

First down: 16.9% (25.2%) Second down: 35.1% (35.5%)

So Brees is right — the team isn’t playing as well on early downs as it has in the past. The good news is they should see a big uptick in performance once they get four starters back: offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead, as well as wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith. They’ll have the bye week to rest up and self-scout so they can hit the ground running in Week 7. Hopefully we’ll all see a more complete picture of the Winston-led offense.