CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney punch: 'It’s not going to be condoned'

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants coach Joe Judge indicated some kind of punishment was coming for rookie Kadarius Toney after he threw a punch at a Dallas Cowboys defender on Sunday. Judge, who preaches about having a disciplined team, has seen his team record 31 penalties for 255 yards along with 11 first-down penalties. The frustration appeared to boil over when Toney threw a punch at Damontae Kazee after a skirmish late in the game.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Admits Cowboys Were Eyeing Another Coach

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lead their franchise heading into the 2020 season. While the 2020 season was a disappointment – thanks mostly to the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott – things are looking better in 2021. The Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start, with the loss coming on the road to the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy answer Terry Bradshaw's strong Dak Prescott suggestion

FOX Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw sent a message to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and it appears head coach Mike McCarthy took the advice about Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise player attempted half the number of throws he did in the season opener, a considerably smaller workload that helped Dallas beat Justin Herbert and Los Angeles with offensive balance.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys Game#American Football#New York Giants
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
On3.com

Jaylon Smith leaves unusual parting statement for Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys lineman hospitalized, to miss Sunday's game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without another offensive lineman on Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Friday that Ty Nsekhe was hospitalized due to a heat-related illness on Thursday. Nsekhe will not play on Sunday. “Ty Nsekhe spent Thursday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was awfully impressive in the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener on Monday night, completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. While covering the Cowboy-Eagles game for ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the season that Prescott is putting together. Manning made it known that he believes Prescott belongs in the MVP conversation through the first three weeks of the season.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has 2-Word Message For Cowboys Today

The Dallas Cowboys are giving the 3-0 Carolina Panthers everything they can handle and more today. And Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is absolutely loving it. After taking a two-score lead over Carolina in the third quarter, Irvin had a message for his beloved team. With star running back Ezekiel Elliott dominating in the run game, he demanded that his team keep feeding him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

630K+
Followers
121K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy