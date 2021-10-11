Paris Saint-Germain Summer Signing Georginio Wijnaldum Admits He Is 'Not Completely Happy' At The Club

Some huge breaking news has emerged in Spain after The Criminal Court number 32 of Madrid has ordered the imprisonment of Bayern Munich and France star Lucas Hernández. Spanish publication AS reports that the ordering procedure was issued by the attorney from the Justice Administration, Mrs. Aurora Arrebola del Valle, on 14th September. In said: "Mr. Lucas François Bernard Hernández is summoned to appear in this Court on October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in order to be personally required to enter voluntarily within ten days. in the Penitentiary center of your choice."

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO