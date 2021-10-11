CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Saint-Germain Summer Signing Georginio Wijnaldum Admits He Is 'Not Completely Happy' At The Club

Gini Wijnaldum has shockingly admitted he is "not completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain just four months after joining. Along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi, the Netherlands international was one of many world-class arrivals at the Parc des Princes in the summer, moving on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool expired.

