Paris Saint-Germain Summer Signing Georginio Wijnaldum Admits He Is 'Not Completely Happy' At The Club
Gini Wijnaldum has shockingly admitted he is "not completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain just four months after joining. Along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi, the Netherlands international was one of many world-class arrivals at the Parc des Princes in the summer, moving on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool expired.www.sportbible.com
