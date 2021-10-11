CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPIAL schools face-off for league-wide food drive

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The WPIAL and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank have teamed up to host the inaugural league-wide food drive from October 11-23.

"We wanted to use our network to do good for those in need," Amy Scheuneman, Executive Director of the WPIAL, said Monday.

Schools will be divided into six divisions based on enrollment, and the school that racks up the most “meals” will be recognized during the annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit November 17, with a banner for their achievement.

Listen to the full interview above to learn more.

KDKA News Radio

Kevin Battle: We Are Only As Good As Our Most Troubled

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - I have repeated it many times: A community is only as good as its people. Listeners to KDKA Radio hear us talk often about the greatness of Pittsburgh…of it’s people. And, all of that is true. We are ‘someplace special.’ We are surrounded by wonderful residents and examples of humanity. However, we are also a deeply troubled region. Look around you, honestly. Drive home a different route and outside of your comfortable commute. In many ways we have become a M.A.S.H unit. We are at a tipping point.
