WPIAL schools face-off for league-wide food drive

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The WPIAL and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank have teamed up to host the inaugural league-wide food drive from October 11-23.

"We wanted to use our network to do good for those in need," Amy Scheuneman, Executive Director of the WPIAL, said Monday.

Schools will be divided into six divisions based on enrollment, and the school that racks up the most “meals” will be recognized during the annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit November 17, with a banner for their achievement.

