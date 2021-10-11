CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MI

Monroe man thrown from mini-bike, killed in Frenchtown Township

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlP0J_0cNfjmQ200

(WWJ) A Monroe man died in an off-road vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Calkins lost control of his Coleman Powersports mini-bike on a curve while riding on private property in Frenchtown Township, Sunday afternoon.

The 62-year-old man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and killed, officials said. He was pronounced dead at that scene.

The sheriff's office said it is not known at this time if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says speed, careless and reckless riding were the primary causes of reported ORV accidents in 2020. For tips on staying safe while riding off-road vehicles, visit this link.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWJ News Radio

1 arrested after road rage shooting involving Ohio men in Monroe County

SUMMERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WWJ) -- A man is in police custody following a road rage shooting involving two Ohio men in Monroe County Thursday morning. The situation unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. when a 21-year-old Toledo man was driving his blue Dodge in the northbound lanes of US-23 and became involved in a road rage incident with a 35-year-old man, also from Toledo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, MI
City
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI
Monroe County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
WWJ News Radio

FBI, police investigators digging up farmland in search for missing Michigan woman

(WWJ) The FBI and and local law enforcement are expected to continue searching a Lenawee County property Wednesday for a 52-year-old woman, missing for nearly six months. Dee Ann Warner was last seen early in the morning of April 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner road in Franklin Township, southwest of Ann Arbor, where authorities have focused search efforts including digging on the hundreds of acres of farmland.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy