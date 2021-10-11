Monroe man thrown from mini-bike, killed in Frenchtown Township

(WWJ) A Monroe man died in an off-road vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Calkins lost control of his Coleman Powersports mini-bike on a curve while riding on private property in Frenchtown Township, Sunday afternoon.

The 62-year-old man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and killed, officials said. He was pronounced dead at that scene.

The sheriff's office said it is not known at this time if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says speed, careless and reckless riding were the primary causes of reported ORV accidents in 2020. For tips on staying safe while riding off-road vehicles, visit this link.