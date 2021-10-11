CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Sets Up Shop With Walmart to Sell Merch for ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Witcher’ and More

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Walmart , the world’s biggest retailer, has partnered with Netflix , the biggest subscription video service in the world, to sell products for the streamer’s original entertainment franchises.

Walmart’s newly launched Netflix hub ( walmart.com/netflix ) — arriving ahead of the holiday-shopping season — carries a variety of toys, apparel, games, books and other products tied to shows and movies including “The Witcher,” “Stranger Things,” “Cocomelon,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” “Cobra Kai,” “Queer Eye,” “Nailed It!”, “Ada Twist, Scientist” and “Over the Moon.”

And soon, according to Walmart, it’s going to stock T-shirts for “Squid Game,” Netflix’s Korean survival drama that has become an overnight smash hit.

It’s the first time Netflix has entered into such a pact with a national retailer. Walmart has exclusive rights to carry some of the items, including “The Witcher” Grunt & Grumble Geralt “Talking” Collectible Plush ($34.96), pictured above, featuring memorable lines from the show recorded by actor Henry Cavill.

Separately, Netflix has its own ecommerce site (netflix.shop) with curated collections of products for some of its shows, and recently launched a selection of T-shirts and hoodies for “Squid Game.”

In addition to new products, Walmart’s Netflix Hub will provide “exclusive experiences” for fans to engage with popular Netflix shows in “innovative ways,” according to the retailer. For example, Walmart plans to soon launch a promotion called Netflix Fan Select that will let visitors vote for the merchandise they’d like to see from Netflix shows — and then Walmart merchants will bring them to market.

The new Netflix Hub at Walmart establishes the retail giant “as the Netflix destination for family entertainment experiences,” Jeff Evans, Walmart’s EVP of entertainment, toys and seasonal, said in a statement.

Products currently on Walmart’s Netflix Hub digital shelves include a Funko Pop Ride Deluxe: “Witcher” Geralt and Roach vinyl figure ($24.88); a “Stranger Things” Bluetooth cassette player ($64.88); “Cocomelon” Plush Bedtime JJ Doll ($19.97); “Nailed It!” baking kits ($15.98); and the “Waffles + Mochi: The Cookbook” ($17.99) for Michelle Obama’s nutrition-focused kids’ series.

Three years ago, Walmart had mulled launching a subscription-streaming service through its Vudu brand to compete with the likes of Netflix. But it ultimately bailed on the strategy, selling Vudu to NBCUnviersal’s Fandango in 2020 .

Variety

Variety

