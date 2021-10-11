CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google TV Is Adding Personalized Profiles, 'Ambient Mode' Information Cards

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Google TV is getting a more personal touch, as it keeps gunning the motor in an ongoing race to get out ahead of other streaming platforms like Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV.

Google TV is the internet behemoth’s entertainment interface that melds together streaming video services (including live TV), movies, shows and other apps. It’s embedded into Google’s latest-generation Chromecast streaming dongle and smart TVs from Sony and TCL.

Coming soon to Google TV: support for multiple user profiles that let anyone in the home set up their own personalized space with their Google Account; and at-a-glance information “cards” based on your profile that appear on the TV when it’s turned on but not in use.

Google TV will let you create up to 12 profiles per connected-TV device. With individual profiles, users will get their own TV and movie recommendations (based on your TV viewing history) and watchlists. Google TV also will support kids’ profiles that can be managed by a parent or guardian. The Google TV profiles are also linked to your account’s Google Assistant, letting you ask for recommendations by saying, “What should I watch?” or pulling up your calendar by saying “Show me my day.”

Google TV already lets you set your TV to scroll through Google Photos when the set is idle. With the ambient-mode cards, you can configure it to display information like sports scores, weather and news based on your profile. The feature also provides on-screen shortcuts to let you launch photos or start playing music and podcasts with one click.

Here’s a mock-up of what the ambient-mode cards look like on Google TV:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0UsF_0cNfjjlr00

Google also announced that a virtual remote for Google TV is coming soon to the Google Home app (both iOS and Android versions). Last month, it launched a Google TV remote-control app for Android only, replacing the previous Android TV remote.

In addition, Google TV has integrated streaming pay-TV service Philo into its live TV features, joining YouTube TV and Dish’s Sling TV. After adding Philo as your live TV provider, you’ll see your favorite shows on Google TV’s Live TV tab and in your recommendations.

Google says support for profiles and ambient-mode cards will begin rolling out on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from Sony and TCL “soon.” Profiles will be available worldwide, while ambient-modes cards will first be available only in the U.S. Google noted that some of the new features and/or their availability may vary by device manufacturer.

Comments / 0

Variety

The Streaming Services Most Vulnerable to a Strike

The threat of a major production stoppage looms as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) negotiates with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for more favorable working conditions. IATSE, a union representing over 150,000 crew members in the U.S. and Canada, is pushing for the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Cast Talks Future of James Bond Franchise and Making Changes for a ‘New Era’

Daniel Craig insists he has no regrets over ending his reign as James Bond with “No Time to Die.”. “It’s time to finish now. It’s done,” Craig told Variety ahead of the film’s Oct. 8 release. “It’s been 16, nearly 17 years of my life. I’ve always had a plan in my head about these movies, and I’ve always tried to sort of instigate that plan as much as possible. I was incredibly fortunate to be able to keep a narrative going through them…This movie feels like the culmination of all that.”
MOVIES
Variety

Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ted Sarandos Among Guests

After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon with great fanfare and prestigious guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer.
MOVIES
Variety

Chloe x Halle, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Cohen to Participate in GLAAD’s Spirit Day

LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD announced a preliminary list of celebrities, shows and networks set to participate in this year’s Spirit Day, the anti-bullying campaign taking place on Oct. 21. Among the names announced are Zuri Adele, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Michael Judson Berry, Michael Bolton, Bob The Drag Queen, Kent...
NFL
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel new SOS mode can automatically record video in an emergency

The Personal Safety app on Google Pixel phones is getting a useful update that will give it emergency recording capabilities. Pixel phones have had the Pixel Personal Safety app for a while, giving users features such as Car Crash Detection, which calls 911 if you crash your car and aren't able to dial on your own. The new emergency recording mode can record up to 45 minutes of footage that is then uploaded to your Google Account and shared with emergency contacts.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: What offers can we expect?

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! The countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has begun. In less than two months, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day sales event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has today blossomed into a weekend-long event and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. Soon enough, we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and...
SHOPPING
howtogeek.com

How to Remove Your Google Profile Picture

Google displays your profile picture across all its products. If you’d rather keep your photo private, you can remove the picture from your profile. We’ll show you how to do that for your Google account. We’ll also show you how to remove the picture from Google’s archive so that it’s...
INTERNET
Android Authority

Google Pixel 6 Japanese TV ad drops, and it's full of widgets

A new Google Pixel 6 Japanese TV ad has been posted, showing off the upcoming flagship smartphone. The Pixel 6 is still expected to launch sometime in mid-October. As we head into October, Google continues to promote its upcoming Pixel 6 phone weeks before its expected official launch date. This week, The company launched a Google Pixel 6 Japanese TV ad that tries to make the case that this smartphone will stand out from the crowd of handsets.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google Maps adds a dedicated 'lite' navigation mode for cyclists

Google Maps has included cycling directions for years now, but not a dedicated navigation mode for those who like to travel from place to place on two wheels. That’s changing in the coming months with the introduction of a feature called . Taking the turn-by-turn functionality that Maps is known for, the tool allows you to see important details about your current trip without the need to keep your phone’s screen turned on. You also don’t need to enter the full turn-by-turn interface to use the feature. At a glance, it will also allow you to see your current ETA and any changes in elevation.
CELL PHONES
GAMINGbible

Ad Blockers May Soon Be Dead On Google Chrome

Many of us have used an ad blocker from time to time. Sometimes ads are just a pain in our backsides and when we just want to be able to see the information we need or the video we want to watch, it feels better to just get rid of ads completely. It's not ideal because it harms the creator of the article or the video we're consuming but that's a personal choice for users to make. However, that might not be the case for much longer as upcoming Google Chrome changes might mean the death of ad blockers.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

A Complete Guide to Google Ads Editor

If you’ve used Google Ads for any amount of time, you’ve probably used Google Ads Editor. It’s a desktop application that’s invaluable for managing campaigns and making bulk changes. So how can you make the best use of this tool and all of the features it entails?. In this guide,...
SOFTWARE
CPA Trendlines

Google Ads for New Tax Season Clients

The simple, easy steps for getting started with Google Ads in time for Busy Season. ^ Click to play | > Listen and subscribe to the CPA Trendlines podcast here. As the 2022 Busy Season begins to loom larger, this is a great time to get to know Google Ads, says Becky Livingston, CPA Trendlines’ digital marketing guru says in this replay of recent CPA Trendlines Flash Briefing webinar. Flash Briefings are fast-paced 30-minute conversations on urgent issues and quick answers.
INTERNET
BBC

Google, YouTube ban ads on climate misinformation

Google says it will stop ads running on climate change-denying YouTube videos and other content, and prohibit ads promoting these claims. The company says it is responding to concerns from advertisers. The ban will cover ads for - and the monetization of - content that contradicts the "scientific consensus around...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

How to Enable Dark Mode on Google Search

Like other sites, you can enable dark mode on Google Search to turn your entire search experience dark. We’ll show you how to activate this mode on Google Search on both desktop and mobile. Note: At the time of writing in October 2021, you can use dark mode in all...
INTERNET
Android Central

How to change your profile image with Google Illustrations

At the tail end of September, Google quietly debuted a new feature for creating avatars dubbed Google Illustrations. The feature is currently exclusive to Android users, but will likely roll out for iOS soon. Creating your own customizable avatar is quick, easy, and an excellent alternative for users who prefer not to use personal photos or virtual avatars of themselves as profile pictures. Here are just a few simple steps you can follow to create your own Google Illustrations profile image. After all, what's the point of having a fancy Google phone if you don't also have your Google apps kitted out to reflect your personality?
SOFTWARE
Street.Com

Google Bars Ads for Content Denying Climate Change

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google said it would no longer allow ads or monetization for content that promotes climate-change denial on its platform and YouTube. The edict applies to publishers, advertisers and YouTube creators. The Mountain View, Calif., tech giant says the move is designed...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
howtogeek.com

Google TV Gets Personalized User Profiles and a Revamped Screensaver

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
