How Brian Dietzen Relates To His NCIS Character
The following article includes mentions of suicide. Known as medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer on CBS' "NCIS," fan-favorite Brian Dietzen joined the crime drama in 2004 in a guest role, only becoming a full-time cast member years later in 2012, per Outsider. Dietzen's full-time role came as a bittersweet change for the show's audience, as the position opened up after actor David McCallum, who played beloved medical examiner Donald "Ducky" Mallard, decided to reduce his commitment to "NCIS" in order to spend more time with his family. His character, in turn, stepped down from the role on the show and allowed Palmer to take over.www.nickiswift.com
