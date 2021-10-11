CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘We’re Here’ Queens Pulled off a “Bigger and Better” Season 2

By Brett White
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV shows don’t generally get do-overs. An episode is filmed and aired and everyone involved moves on. But the extreme circumstances of COVID-19 called for a lot of unexpected yet necessary choices to be made in 2020—and the repercussions still ripple in 2021. In the case of HBO’s Emmy-nominated drag docuseries We’re Here, the unexpected-yet-necessary choice involved calling for a do-over.

‘We’re Here’ Season 2 Premiere: The Queens Praise the Resilience of Spartanburg

You can’t keep a drag queen down, especially when they’re on a mission. Rarely has that been more evident than in the Season 2 premiere of HBO’s drag docuseries We’re Here. The Emmy-nominee is back in action, serving catharsis and eleganza all across America at a time when the nation needs it most. And if it’s catharsis you’re looking for, then the show’s “Spartanburg, SC” episode is a must watch.
We're Here Stars Bob, Eureka and Shangela Made Season 2 a Family Affair: 'We're All We Really Got'

We're Here is back — about one year and a global pandemic later. With the necessary precautions in place, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela hit the road for season 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the process, they've continued changing the lives of LGBTQ people and allies across the United States, with a drag makeover and one fabulous drag show a week.
We’re still here: The Drag Race queens taking on small-town America

For the past couple of years, three outrageously charismatic drag queens have been making one of the most revealing shows on TV. In each episode of the Emmy-nominated HBO docuseries We’re Here, Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara – who all rose to fame competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race – travel to a small town somewhere in the United States. When they arrive, often to an uncertain welcome, each queen adopts a local ‘drag daughter’ to mentor. After some careful coaching and fabulous makeovers, they all come together to perform a cathartic one-night-only drag show extravaganza in front...
We’re Here

Drag queens recruit and train small-town residents for a one-night-only drag performance. Roll out the runway, small-town America, because those uplifting drag queens are coming your way. An eight-episode second season brings the delightful Shangela, Bob and Eureka to rural burgs to spread their message of self-expression, tolerance and love for all. In the opener, the fab trio return to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to pick up where they left off due to a Covid delay. They’re there for Noah, who needs help reconciling his “confident diva” side with crippling self-doubt, and plus-size lesbian model Faith, among others.
‘We’re Here’ Showrunner Peter LoGreco Reflects On A Decidedly More Ambitious Season 2 [Interview]

In the midst of the controversy over David Chappelle‘s new Netflix special, LA Times columnist LZ Granderson dropped a piece on Friday that argued the comedian had blind spots when it came to the LGBTQ+ community and especially the Black LGBTQ+ community. It was a realization that came to Granderson while watching screeners for the upcoming second season of HBO’s “We’re Here,” an Emmy-nominated reality program that follows three well-known drag queens (Shangela, Eureka, and Bob the Drag Queen), as they visit small towns across America. In the second go-around, the production visited Selma, Alabama, a monumental part of the Civil Rights Movement, but a city where even Granderson, an out gay man, admittedly did not think of having a queer community. And, of course, it does.
What to Watch on Monday: We're Here for season 2 of HBO's drag makeover series

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m./Streaming on HBO/HBO Max. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela are hitting the road again, recruiting residents of small towns across America to participate in one-night-only drags shows. It's not all just for fun and wigs, though — the queens are there to help spread love and support to people who are trying to express their genuine selves to their family, friends, and community. This season will take the trio to Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Tex.; and, in the season premiere, Spartansburg, S.C. They'll also go to Selma, Ala., where Shangela stands on the Edmund Pettis Bridge, where, 60 years ago, civil rights activists marched and were beaten. "Especially as Black people [and] as LGBTQIA+ people, we're still fighting for equality, we're fighting discrimination, we're fighting for acceptance and equal treatment for all people," Shangela told EW's Joey Nolfi recently. "Standing on that bridge as a Black gay person raised in the South, as someone who'd come to that town to help amplify the voices and find a community of support for the gays there, but also as a person that understood the significance of the moment, it was very powerful." —Gerrad Hall.
We're Here and The Baby-Sitters Club Return, The Voice Prepares for Battle

HBO's unscripted series We’re Here and Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club return today for their sophomore seasons, while The Voice kicks off this season's battle rounds. Also: Dancing with the Stars celebrates Disney’s greatest heroes, Seinfeld settles into a new home on basic cable, and leave it to 9-1-1 to wreak havoc on a homecoming parade. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
Get your popcorn ready: Netflix shows debuting in November

(ABC4) – With winter creeping around the corner, it’s only right that ABC4 gathers a list of Netflix shows that are set to debut in November. Some may prefer to hit the mountains and ski, while others prefer to cuddle up, grab some snacks, and binge-watch a new show. Whether you are somewhere up in […]
The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
