CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hong Kong's Largest Pro-democracy Party Shuns 'Patriot Only' Election

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy party will not contest upcoming "patriot only" legislature elections after none of its members met the party's own application deadline on Monday. The decision means the December polls have been effectively boycotted by the city's pro-democracy opposition with even the movement's most moderate wing deciding it...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Arrest of pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong serious concern, says rights experts

Hong Kong, October 13 (ANI): The arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and human rights defender Chow Hang-Tung, on charges of "incitement to subversion" and being a foreign agent, is a source of "deep concern", UN independent human rights experts said on Tuesday. The human rights lawyer, who was arrested...
ADVOCACY
Idaho8.com

They’re trying to preserve Hong Kong’s neon lights

From Hollywood blockbusters to Wong Kar-wai movies, neon signs have been an iconic representation of Hong Kong. First introduced in the 1920s, these signs flourished in the later half of the 20th century amid the city’s economization. Restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, pawn shops and even mah jong parlors hung up neon lights as a way to advertise they were open for business.
CHINA
BBC

Hong Kong: University orders Tiananmen statue's removal

The University of Hong Kong has said a statue commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre must be removed. The Pillar of Shame depicts dozens of torn and twisted bodies and was at the forefront of vigils held in the city to commemorate the 1989 crackdown. The university said the decision was...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Election#Democracy#Patriots#The Democratic Party
newschain

Hong Kong police stop four-person democracy protest on China’s National Day

Police in Hong Kong have halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day amid an expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four members of the opposition League of Social Democrats attempted to march to the harbour-side Convention Centre where the official celebration was being held.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden’s Supreme Court commission successfully removes pie from sky

President Biden’s Supreme Court reform commission appears to have served its purpose: to delay and take the sting out of a politically divisive issue — court-packing — until emotions can calm down. The commission began releasing its work product late Thursday, publishing a series of draft materials. The materials don’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy