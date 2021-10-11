CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Marcus Rashford reveals he played through pain for 11 months as Manchester United forward nears return

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBFSx_0cNfhrer00

Marcus Rashford has revealed he played through pain for the entirety of last season as the Manchester United and England forward prepares to make his comeback following shoulder surgery.

The 23-year-old said he had managed his shoulder injury from September last year and didn’t undergo surgery until after the European Championship this summer.

Including the Euros, Rashford played 65 matches for club and country last season and put off the surgery to avoid a lengthy lay-off. Rashford said the pain from his shoulder got worse over the campaign and he has been sidelined since undergoing the procedure in August.

Rashford has returned to full contract training with United and scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers last week.

The England international told the BBC : “My recovery is - I wouldn’t say coming to an end because obviously I have to keep looking after it - but I’m in a much better place physically and mentally.

“Last year was a very long season for me, I got this injury at the end of September and gradually it got that little bit worse, but now I’m fully free of that, I feel much better physically and mentally.”

Rashford’s last competitive appearance was the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy in July, in which he missed a penalty and was targeted with racist abuse after the match along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

He confirmed he could return for Manchester United’s tricky run of fixtures in October and November, with matches against Leicester, Liverpool, Atalanta, Tottenham and Manchester City to come, saying: “I feel ready to be back on the pitch. So yes, I‘m just looking forward to the next slot of games, it’s a busy schedule.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Marcus Rashford: Families should not have to make choices

Marcus Rashford has spoken to BBC Breakfast about his fears surrounding child poverty as the £20 Universal Credit top-up ends. The Manchester United player said the situation many now found themselves in "reminds me of... when I was younger". "You've got to decide between are you going to eat or...
SPORTS
whbl.com

Soccer-United’s Rashford returns to full training after shoulder operation

(Reuters) – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford returned to full training after a recent shoulder operation and should be available after the international break, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Rashford said in August he had undergone surgery https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mun-idUKKBN2FB1LX on a shoulder injury, which he picked up during the latter part...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dwight Yorke tells Anthony Martial he must 'buckle down if he is to have any future at Manchester United' but claims French forward has been 'unfairly treated' by his Old Trafford managers so far

Dwight Yorke tells Anthony Martial he must 'buckle down if he is to have any future at Manchester United'. Martial is one of seven players whose futures are in doubt with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly keen on trimming his squad to raise transfer funds amid interest in West Ham's Declan Rice and Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
BBC

Marcus Rashford: Receiving honorary degree is bittersweet

Marcus Rashford has said he will continue to push for changes to improve child poverty in the UK. The Manchester United and England footballer was speaking exclusively to BBC Breakfast after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester on Thursday evening. Rashford called the moment "a little bit...
U.K.
Yardbarker

Marcus Rashford’s timely return will relieve some pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – opinion

Although an improvement on last season has been made, Manchester United have still started the new campaign in worse shape than many expected. Sizeable investments were made over the summer, with big-money moves being completed for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, whilst a cut-price deal for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return was engineered in the final days of the window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Marcus Rashford says it was 'special' to have legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in attendance to watch on as the England star received an honorary degree

Marcus Rashford became the youngest recipient of an honorary degree from the University of Manchester and has claimed it was 'special' to share the moment with Sir Alex Ferguson. The Manchester United star received the honorary doctorate during a special ceremony which took place at Old Trafford. It has been...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#England#Uk#The Manchester United#Manchester United
punditarena.com

Marcus Rashford marks Man United return with brace in behind closed doors match

Marcus Rashford scores on return. Marcus Rashford scored two goals on his return to the Manchester United side in a behind closed doors win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday. Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United correspondent for The Athletic, has said that Rashford scored a brace as the Red Devils beat the EFL Championship side 3-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Marcus Rashford marks return from injury by scoring twice in behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers in his first appearance for Man United since disappointing Europa League final

Marcus Rashford returned from injury with a bang as he scored twice for Manchester United in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers. The friendly marked the 23-year-old's first appearance since the Euros after he had shoulder surgery in the summer. The forward was deemed fit enough to play after seeing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Portugal boss Fernando Santos appears to criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he suggests Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo 'needs playing time'

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has seemingly criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by suggesting that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo needs more playing time. Ronaldo was surprisingly named on the bench when United faced Everton last weekend, with the striker coming on to play 33 minutes in a 1-1 draw. Portugal face...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

Henderson Praises Manchester United's Returning Star, Says He Looks Sharp And Will Help Team

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has provided an exciting update on Marcus Rashford, saying the returning star looks "sharp" and will "help the team a lot." Rashford, who is yet to play for Manchester United's first team this season, struggled with a shoulder issue throughout the last season. After the European Championships, where he made five appearances for England, the young forward decided to rectify the reoccurring injury by undergoing surgery in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Phil Jones reveals his struggle to cope with criticism on 'toxic' social media as his wife and children saw him 'getting slaughtered', as he awaits his return for Manchester United after almost two years without a game

Manchester United defender Phil Jones believes young players coming into the game now have to be mentally capable of handling the 'toxic' environment of social media after he turned his back on his online presence. The 29-year-old, who became the subject of a number of internet memes, has endured his...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney reveals he sought help over mental health issues as he struggled to deal with pressures of playing for Man United and England

Wayne Rooney has revealed he sought help over mental health to cope with the pressure of playing for Manchester United and England. Speaking on Tuesday at a trailer for the documentary Rooney, to be screened on Amazon Prime early next year, the Derby manager, 35, said he wanted to give viewers ‘a real insight into what was going on inside my head’ throughout a colourful career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester mural available to view on Google Street View

A close-up of the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester will be available to view in Google Street View in a celebration of the football player for Black History Month.The original mural was funded by Withington Walls, a community street art project in Withington, South Manchester, and was painted by street artist Akse P19 in recognition of the footballer’s work to tackle child poverty.It was vandalised after Rashford missed a penalty in England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 tournament.In the days following, it was decorated with messages of love and support for the 23-year-old footballer which are now available to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy