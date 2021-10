Island Analytics & Marketing (IAM LLC) is preparing to launch a new round of research to produce the 2021 COVID-19 USVI Economic Impact Report. The purpose of the 2020 report was to measure the economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses, non-profits and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 2021 survey focuses on the current economic challenges, labor needs, operational needs and future outlooks of organizations in the USVI. It is open to all businesses that employ residents of the territory.

