Arizona State

Arizona Opinion: Nutrition and food security are national security issues

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The last two years have seen Americans facing once-a-century health and economic challenges and overlapping national and international crises. But, amidst the darkness of the pandemic, a positive path forward for our country has become visible: a strong commitment to key public investments and policies that will help boost children and families, revitalizing economic growth in our state as we face an increasingly competitive global environment.

