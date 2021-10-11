CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co. crash on Chesnee Hwy

By Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US-221 north (Chesnee Highway).

The crash happened on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. and involved a pedestrian.

According to SCHP, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on US-221 when a pedestrian walked out into the roadway and was hit by the Tahoe.

The pedestrian is deceased.

The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified the victim as Jerry Calvin Brownlee, 74, of Spartanburg.

SCHP is continuing this investigation.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

