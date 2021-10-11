Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co. crash on Chesnee Hwy

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US-221 north (Chesnee Highway).

The crash happened on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. and involved a pedestrian.

According to SCHP, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on US-221 when a pedestrian walked out into the roadway and was hit by the Tahoe.

The pedestrian is deceased.

The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified the victim as Jerry Calvin Brownlee, 74, of Spartanburg.

SCHP is continuing this investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.