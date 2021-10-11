Radnor police reports: Warnings about a telephone scam

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Radnor police reported that a resident found drug paraphernalia on his property on the unit block of Garrett Avenue. The resident reported finding several empty syringes. The responding officer checked the area and located a few more. If a resident discovers any drug paraphernalia, they should not touch it and contact 9-1-1 immediately. Police are asking residents to call 9-1-1 with any information regarding this incident or when reporting suspicious activities.