CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radnor Township, PA

Radnor police reports: Warnings about a telephone scam

By Richard Ilgenfritz
Main Line Media News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Radnor police reported that a resident found drug paraphernalia on his property on the unit block of Garrett Avenue. The resident reported finding several empty syringes. The responding officer checked the area and located a few more. If a resident discovers any drug paraphernalia, they should not touch it and contact 9-1-1 immediately. Police are asking residents to call 9-1-1 with any information regarding this incident or when reporting suspicious activities.

www.mainlinemedianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
City
Radnor Township, PA
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Moneypak
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy